New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) Two men allegedly hit a woman and her brother, and also pulled her clothes over a minor scuffle in east Delhi's New Ashok Nagar area, police said on Tuesday.

A scooter driven by the 29-year-old woman's brother allegedly brushed against the scooter driven by the accused, which led to an altercation between them, they said.

The accused, who have been apprehended, were identified as Rishabh (24) and Ziad (28), both New Ashok Nagar residents. Rishabh drives a taxi, while Zaid works as a computer operator in a company, police said.

According to police, they received information regarding the matter at 10.12 am on Sunday. They rushed to the spot near Red Tape Showroom, Sarpanch Chowk and apprehended the culprits.

The woman and her brother were sent to LBS Hospital, Khichripur, a senior police officer said.

After conducting a medical examination of the woman, her statement was recorded. The woman said her brother was driving his scooter when two persons on another scooter came near him and both the vehicles came into contact with each other. This led to a minor altercation between his brother and the two persons, the officer said.

The officer said one of the accused hit the woman on her head with a key, slapped her and pulled her clothes. When her brother intervened, they started beating him, the officer added.

A case under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC was registered on her complaint and further probe of the case is under progress, police said.

