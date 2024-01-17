New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Two men allegedly shot at a 22-year-old man in a suspected case of a road rage in west Delhi's Janakpuri area on Wednesday morning, police said.

The victim, who has been identified as Sonipat resident Jatin Jain, was rushed to DDU hospital with a bullet injury on his hip and is undergoing treatment, they said.

Police have registered a case of attempt to murder and have arrested one of the accused from the spot.

"We got a PCR call at 11.50 am that a firing incident took place near Professor Joginder Singh Marg in Janakpuri area. A team was immediately dispatched to the spot for further investigation," a senior police officer said.

The police officer said that Jain, who had come to Janakpuri to meet a friend, was parking his car in the District Centre parking lot when they got involved in a verbal spat with two motorcycle-borne men.

Jatin and his friend crossed the road but the two accused followed them and a heated argument took place again when one man “whipped out a pistol from his pocket and fired a bullet towards Jain. The bullet hit him on his left hip," said the officer.

Police staff in the vicinity rushed towards the spot after hearing the gunshot and overpowered one of the accused. He was identified as one Vishal.

"A team is looking for the other accused who will be arrested soon. Vishal has been found involved in eight different criminal cases of Arms Act, theft, robbery registered against him. We have registered an attempt to murder case against the accused," said the officer.

