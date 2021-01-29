Dhanbad, Jan 29 (PTI) Two migrant workers from West Bengal working in a brick kiln were found dead in a makeshift hut at a village in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district on Friday morning, a police officer said.

All three were residents of Purulia district in West Bengal and had been working in a brick kiln at Ranglitand village under Tetulmari police station limits. "Prima facie it appeared that the three persons have died of suffocation. They lived in a makeshift hut covered with tarpaulin sheet. When the bodies were spotted, smoke was seen billowing from a coal oven which the workers might have lit for beating the cold," Manish Kumar, officer-in-charge of the police station, said. The bodies were spotted by the brick kiln owner when he came to the hut after finding them absent from work.

He immediately informed village chief Meena Devi and the Tetulmari police station officer-in-charge.

"The bodies were sent to Patliputra Medical College Hospital (PMCH) for post-mortem examination and family members of the deceased were also duly informed," Kumar said.

