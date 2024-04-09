Ballia (UP), Apr 9 (PTI) Two people drowned in Tons river in a village here on Tuesday while bathing, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Durga Prasad Tiwari said the victims, identified as Danish (22) and his friend Golu alias Waris (23), drowned in Thamhanpura village after they slipped into deep waters while bathing.

Also Read | BJP Foundation Day 2024 Date: Know the History and Significance of BJP Sthapna Diwas That Celebrates the Formation of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Meanwhile, the eyewitnesses claimed that one of the victims went into the deep water to take a selfie and drowned. While his friend drowned trying to save him.

The police have sent the bodies for post-mortem, the ASP said.

Also Read | AMC Raising Day 2024: Army Medical Corps Celebrates 260th Raising Day as They Live Up To The Corps Motto.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)