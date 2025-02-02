Chandigarh, Feb 2 (PTI) Two suspected narcotics smugglers were apprehended with a packet of heroin near the border area of Gurdaspur district in Punjab, a BSF official said on Sunday.

The smugglers were apprehended after they retrieved the heroin packet weighing about 550 grams that was allegedly dropped by a Pakistani drone in Chanduwadala village late on Saturday, the Border Security Force (BSF) official added.

Also Read | Poonam Gupta To Be First Person To Get Married at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Know All About the CRPF Officer.

A metal hook was found attached to the packet, confirming that it was dropped by drone, he further said.

BSF troops were conducting a search operation in the area while acting on intelligence regarding drone activity.

Also Read | No Income Tax up to INR 12 Lakh: Do You Still Need To File ITR Even if Tax Liability Is Zero?.

The accused were residents of the village, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)