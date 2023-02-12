Mangaluru, Feb 12 (PTI) Two youths who went for a swim in the Payaswini river drowned in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada district, police sources said on Sunday.

The deceased hail from Puttur.

Sources said six youths had arrived in a group for swimming. One of them who went in first was caught in a current and others tried to save him. While four of them could manage to reach the shore, two were swept away.

Local youths recovered the bodies of the two youths from the river. All the six youths were daily wage workers, police said.

Sullia police personnel visited the spot and have registered a case.

