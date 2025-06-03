Kolkata, Jun 2 (PTI) State-run UCO Bank has appointed Sumit Khandelwal as its new chief financial officer (CFO) with immediate effect, according to a regulatory filing.

Also Read | SSC GD Constable Result 2025 Out at ssc.gov.in: Staff Selection Commission Releases Results for SSC GD Constable Posts, Check Steps To Download Scorecard.

Khandelwal, who previously served as the general manager and the zonal head of the bank's New Delhi zone, replaces Sujoy Dutta as CFO.

Also Read | Who Is Xi Mingze? From Her Age and Education to Profession, All About China President Xi Jinping's Daughter As She Draws Spotlight Amid Rising US-China Tensions Over Student Visas.

The 48-year-old banker holds bachelor's degrees in commerce and in law.

He is also a qualified chartered accountant, cost accountant, and a certified associate of the Indian Institute of Banking and Finance (CAIIB), according to the filing.

Khandelwal brings over 15 years of diverse banking experience, having served across multiple corporate branches, zones, and departments within the bank, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)