Dehradun, Jul 6 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday enjoyed a jungle safari in Corbett National Park and participated in the mass planting of over 1,000 saplings under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign.

In a post on X, the chief minister said that during the safari, a wonderful and thrilling glimpse of wildlife was seen and said, "This experience amidst biodiversity became an opportunity to connect with the precious heritage of nature."

Dhami said that, as a result of the state government's continuous efforts, safari tourism has gained a new identity.

"A large number of tourists from the country and abroad are coming to Uttarakhand, which has strengthened the tourism-based economy of the state. Along with this, new doors of self-employment and livelihood have also opened for the local people," the state chief minister highlighted.

On this occasion, over 1000 saplings were planted collectively with the cooperation of the Forest Department, local community and environment enthusiasts.

During the visit, Dhami also met the officers and employees of the department, and he described their commitment and dedication as crucial to the conservation of greenery and biodiversity of the state.

