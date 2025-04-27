Dehradun, Apr 27 (PTI) Protestors partially blocked the Badrinath National Highway on Sunday over non-construction of the Singtali motor bridge over Ganga despite approval several decades ago.

Under the banner of the Singtali Bridge Struggle Committee, hundreds of local and migrant citizens of Uttarakhand warned that if the work did not begin soon, they would disrupt the Chardham Yatra which will start on April 30.

Amongst the protestors was outgoing Gram Pradhan of Kurn Gram Sabha Bharpur Patti, Pushpa Rawat who said that the distance from Rishikesh to Singtali is about 32.2 kilometres and the construction of this 250 meter motor bridge will not only benefit 1000 villages of seven development blocks of Pauri district, but the distance from Dehradun to Ramnagar of Nainital district will also be reduced by 45 kilometres.

He said that this bridge will give new dimensions to the business, political and tourism activities of Garhwal and Kumaon divisions of the state.

The agitators reiterated their resolve by taking a dip in the Ganga River on the issue of the Singtali bridge.

Earlier, Garhwal Lok Sabha member Anil Baluni also talked to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in Delhi regarding the early construction of this bridge.

During the agitation, Narendranagar Deputy District Magistrate Devendra Singh Negi, who reached the spot, assured the public that within fifteen days a concrete decision related to the construction of Singtali bridge will be presented.

In this demonstration, apart from former MLA Om Gopal Rawat, former Garhwal Commissioner SS Pangti etc., people of the state living in Delhi, Chandigarh, Gurugram and other parts of the country also participated.

