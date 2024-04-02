New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) UltraTech Cement on Tuesday said it has commissioned two new grey cement manufacturing units, taking its total capacity to 151.6 MTPA.

It is commissioning new greenfield capacities of 5.4 million tonnes per annum which include a 2.70 MTPA cement grinding unit at Karur, Tamil Nadu, and 2.70 MTPA integrated cement plant at Kukurdih, Chhattisgarh.

“This capacity is more than 150% of the capacity in the United States and 80% of Europe's capacity,” said UltraTech.

The Aditya Birla group firm, which is on an expansion drive, is poised to invest Rs 32,400 crores towards ongoing capex over the next 3 years.

It took 36 years for the cement business of the Aditya Birla Group, to get to a capacity of 100 MTPA, however, it added the “next 50 MTPA in less than 5 years with an investment of around Rs. 32,000 crores,” it added.

“Over the past two decades, UltraTech has grown 11x, far outpacing the industry growth of 4x,” it said.

Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla said: “Reaching this milestone is symbolic of India's ascent on the global stage and demonstrates the dynamism and scale of Indian corporations. UltraTech, as a national champion, is an enabler of India's development.”

Over the last 12 months, UltraTech has expanded its capacity by 18.7 MTPA.

“In addition to that, the ongoing expansion of 35.5 MTPA is actively being implemented across 16 locations,” it said.

In addition, the Company is in the process of closing the proposed acquisition of Kesoram Cement, which will further augment UltraTech's grey cement capacity to 198.2 MTPA.

UltraTech is the third largest cement producer in the world, excluding China.

It is followed by Adani group firm Ambuja Cements, which has an installed capacity of 77.4 MTPA.

