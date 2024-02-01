Alibag, Feb 1 (PTI) A man and his minor son have been booked in connection with a collision between an all-terrain vehicle and a camel at Alibag beach in Raigad district, a police official said on Thursday.

The ATV hit the camel on January 28, resulting in the rider and a woman sitting on the animal falling, the official said.

"The ATV rider was underage. We have booked him and his father under Indian Penal Code and Wildlife Protection Act. The ATV was not registered with the tourism department and it was at high speed when the collision took place," Inspector Sanjay Bangar of Alibag police station said.

A video of the incident went viral on social media.

