Jammu, Jan 20 (PTI) The Union Cabinet has approved the long-pending 850-megawatt Ratle hydroelectric project to be built at a cost of Rs 5,282 crore in Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Wednesday.

He said the central government is also supporting the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir by providing a grant of Rs 776.44 crore for an equity contribution of 49 per cent in Ratle project.

Sinha on Wednesday held a press conference to announce the approval of Ratle hydroelectric project cleared by the Union Cabinet Chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Terming it as a historical decision for making J&K a power-surplus UT, Sinha thanked Modi for approving the project.

Sinha added that Jammu & Kashmir was deprived of this mega project for so long, as the previous regimes were scared to move ahead due to Pakistan's threats of going to the International Court of Arbitration, and making representation in the World Bank.

"But, today, the nation is under the strong and decisive leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is taking bold decisions for the welfare of the people of J&K and has ensured that this project sees the light of the day, besides also providing equity contribution support to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir," LG said.

The L-G said J&K is witnessing unprecedented growth and development in every sector and government is unlocking J&K's potential to be self-reliant in the energy sector.

Sinha said apart from making J&K energy-sufficient, the project will generate 4,000 jobs in J&K, directly or indirectly. "In addition, the Kwar project (540 MW) has been decided to be taken up. This will result in an investment of Rs 4,264 crore and create more than 2,000 jobs in the UT"

The Lt governor observed that four more projects — Kirthai-II (930 MW), Sawalkot (1,856 MW), Uri-I stage-II (240 MW) and Dulhasti stage-II (258 MW) — involving an investment of Rs 31,000 crore have also been decided to be taken up for construction.

"These projects, together with the two ongoing projects of Pakaldul (1000 MW) and Kiru (624 MW) on the Chenab river and its tributaries will result in an investment of about Rs 52,821 crore and create more than 12,000 jobs in the Union Territory," he added.

To train local people, the Ministry of Power and Ministry of Skill Development propose to set up training centres near the project sites in collaboration with NHPC Ltd, so that they can be employed in the projects, he said.

Sinha said the Ratle hydroelectric project shall be commissioned within 60 months. HRS hrs

