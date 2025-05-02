Ludhiana, May 2 (PTI) Union Minister Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya along with Punjab Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak visited Asia's largest grain market Khanna on Friday to review wheat procurement arrangements.

Punjab Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Kataruchak raised concerns before the Union minister regarding the demands of 'arhtiyas' (commission agents) and labourers involved in wheat procurement in Punjab, according to a release issued by the district administration here.

Also Read | What Is 'Santhara'? Madhya Pradesh Toddler Battling Brain Tumour Becomes Youngest Ever To Take Sacred Ritual of Voluntary Death.

He urged the Centre to hike the commission agents' fees due to rising inflation. Besides, he highlighted the issue of insufficient storage space across Punjab, emphasising that the state procures grain for the central pool and thus requires enhanced storage facilities.

Bambhaniya, the Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in the cental government, assured that the demands and issues would be addressed with a positive approach, the release said.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, May 02, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Friday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

So far, 116 lakh metric tonnes of wheat have arrived in markets across the state, of which 114 lakh metric tonnes have been procured, and payments of Rs 23,000 crore have been made to farmers.

According to Kataruchak, 99 per cent of the wheat procurement operations have been completed, and farmers are satisfied with the price of their crops.

As many as 2,885 procurement centres have been established across the state to ensure smooth and uninterrupted procurement. Of these, 1,864 are regular centres, while 1,021 are temporary.

The Union minister said that this year's bumper crop, due to high yields, will significantly help achieve the national wheat production target of 124 lakh metric tonnes.

At Khanna grain market, the two ministers held detailed discussions with farmers and commission agents regarding wheat arrivals and procurement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)