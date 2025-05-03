Mainpuri (UP), May 3 (PTI) A 19-year-old college student allegedly harassed by her neighbour killed herself after consuming a poisonous substance, officials said Saturday.

The woman's father told reporters on Saturday that they had filed a harassment complaint but no action was taken.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanjay Kumar Verma said that the woman died on Friday and the body was sent for post-mortem.

The woman's father alleged that their neighbour, Rizwan, had been sending obscene messages to his daughter, teasing her on her way to college and harassing her by threatening to knock her off her bicycle.

He said that his daughter had repeatedly complained about this harassment. When he approached Rizwan's family, he was allegedly met with hostility from Rizwan's father.

According to the deceased's father, Rizwan had threatened his daughter on April 24. "Following this threat, we filed a complaint at the Usrahar police station on April 26, but no action was taken," he said.

"Based on the father's complaint, the main accused, Rizwan, and another youth have been taken into custody," said the SSP.

"Strict legal action would be taken against the culprits. An investigation has been ordered into the alleged negligence by the local police station in handling the initial complaint," he said.

SSP Verma added that an adequate police force has been deployed to maintain peace in the village.

