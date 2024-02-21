Bijnor (UP), Feb 20 (PTI) Three people lost their lives when a truck driver lost control over the vehicle and it overturned on a bio-medical water vehicle on Tuesday, police said here.

Circle officer (city) Sangram Singh said the incident occurred in Kotwali police station area around 11.30 am.

The seriously injured occupants of the bio-medical waste vehicle were taken to a hospital where doctors declared them dead, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Dinesh Sharma (36), Ravnindra (35) and Monu (32), all residents of Ghaziabad, the circle officer added.

