Meerut (UP), Nov 26 (PTI) Three labourers were killed on Sunday when a mound of mud fell on them at a construction site in Bhavanpur area of this district, police said.

The incident took place when the work of digging of the basement of an under construction house was going on, Additional SP (Rural) Kamlesh Bahadur said.

The injured labourers were taken to a hospital where they died during treatment, he said.

The victims were identified as Ramchandra, Guru Prasad and Ram Pravesh -- all aged between 35 and 40 years, police said.

An FIR is being registered against the contractor and house owner under relevant sections of IPC, they added.

