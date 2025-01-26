Etah (UP), Jan 26 (PTI) A three-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her uncle in Uttar Pradesh's Etah, police said on Sunday.

Officials said the girl's family lodged a complaint lodged on Saturday alleging that the girl's uncle lured her from the house on the pretext of giving her chocolates and later raped her.

The girl's mother in her complaint identified the accused as Hira Lal (40), a police officer said.

Kotwali Nagar Station House Officer (SHO) Rajesh Kumar Singh, said that on the basis of the complaint an FIR has been lodged and further legal action is being taken.

Singh said that the minor has been admitted to a hospital for medical care and examination.

