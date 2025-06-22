Sultanpur (UP), Jun 22 (PTI) A 50-year-old woman died in a head-on collision between two motorcycle in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur district, police said on Sunday.

The accident occurred near Bariarshah School in Kudwar area on Saturday evening when Shabnam and her husband were returning home after attending a wedding.

Shabnam was injured in the accident and her family took her to a government medical college, where she died following two hours of treatment, a police officer said.

She was cremated on Saturday after her body was handed over to her family, Station House Officer Amit Mishra said.

The officer said the accused have been detained and are being questioned.

