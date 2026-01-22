Missamari (Assam) [India], January 22 (ANI): In a step aimed at strengthening indigenous defence capability and operational readiness in the eastern theatre, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), Gajraj Corps, interacted with P.B. Rangarao, Chief Executive Officer of Helicopter Complex, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), officials said on Tuesday.

The interaction focused on enhancing the serviceability of Army helicopters and strengthening Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) support to ensure higher operational availability and responsiveness.

Subsequently, the GOC, Blazing Sword Division, along with P.B. Rangarao, unveiled the foundation stone of HAL's MRO Hub at Missamari in Assam. The upcoming facility is expected to significantly reduce repair turnaround time, streamline logistics support and provide sustained MRO support to Army Aviation and the Indian Air Force.

Officials said the establishment of the MRO Hub will enhance combat readiness in the region and mark a major milestone in strengthening indigenous aerospace support infrastructure.

The initiative aligns with the Government of India's vision of #AtmanirbharBharat and underscores the Indian Army's commitment to self-reliance, operational excellence and long-term capability development in partnership with the defence public sector industry, officials added. (ANI)

