Budaun (UP), Mar 29 (PTI) A 36-year-old man admitted in the Government Medical College here allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the fourth floor of the building, an official of the college said on Friday.

Sanju, an alcoholic, was admitted to the hospital on March 19 for a head injury that he had sustained earlier in an inebriated state, Dr NC Prajapati, Principal of the Government Medical College said.

On Thursday night, Sanju, a native of Manpur Nagaria village in Kasganj district, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly jumped from the window of his fourth floor ward, Prajapati said.

He died while he was being rushed to the emergency room, he said.

Police have sent the body for post mortem and further investigation is underway, he added.

