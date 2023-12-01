Lucknow, Dec 1 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly passed a supplementary budget of Rs 28,760.67 crore for the financial year 2023-24 on Friday, the last day of the winter session.

Both houses of the Legislature, the Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council, were also adjourned indefinitely.

Also Read | AIBE 18 2023 Admit Card: Bar Council of India Likely To Release Hall Ticket for December 10 Examination Soon at allindiabarexamination.com, Know How To Download.

The Uttar Pradesh appropriation (Supplementary Budget for 2023-2024) Bill, 2023 was passed in the assembly and legislative Council on Friday.

Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana announced that the supplementary budget has been passed with a majority in the House.

Also Read | UPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for Assistant Director General and Other Posts, Apply Online at upsconline.nic.in.

Before this, Finance Minister Suresh Khanna presented before the House a proposal to pass the supplementary budget for the financial year 2023-24.

Khanna presented the supplementary budget on Wednesday, the second day of the winter session in the Assembly, with a total size of Rs 28,760.67 crore.

In the Legislative Council, Chairman Kunwar Manvendra Singh announced the passing of the Uttar Pradesh Supplementary Budget for 2023-2024 Bill, 2023 with the majority of members favouring it. On Friday evening, the Chairman of the Legislative Council announced the postponement of the Legislative Council meeting indefinitely on the proposal of the Leader of the House and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

Principal Secretary of the Assembly Pradeep Kumar Dubey in a statement on Friday said that the third session of the year 2023 of the 18th Assembly of Uttar Pradesh, which started on November 28 and continued till December 1, 2023, has been adjourned indefinitely.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)