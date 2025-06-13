Amethi (UP), Jun 13 (PTI) An FIR has been registered here against a BJP MLA's nephew and two others in connection with the alleged kidnapping of a 16-year-old minor girl, police said on Friday.

According to police, the girl has been recovered from Raebareli bus station.

Also Read | Ahmedabad Plane Crash: As Air India AI171 Black Box Is Recovered, Here's What Flight Data Recorders Reveal in Crash Investigation.

Based on the police complaint filed by the victim's mother, MLA Suresh Pasi's nephew, Ravi Kumar, Babadin and Rambachan allegedly kidnapped the minor girl on June 8 after luring her.

In the complaint, the mother further alleged that her minor daughter also took away Rs 80,000 kept in the house.

Also Read | Free Aadhaar Update Deadline Nears, Know Last Date and How To Update Aadhaar Card Details Without Any Fee via UIDAI Website.

The police sources said the minor girl belonged to a place under the Mohanganj police station area.

A case has been registered against the three under Section 137 (2) (kidnapping), 87 (kidnapping a woman and forcing her to marry) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Rakesh Kumar, SHO, Mohanganj police station.

Further investigation is underway, the police officer added.

When Jagdishpur MLA was asked about the case, he said, "I am in Lucknow. I have no information about the case. I am still finding out (the details)."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)