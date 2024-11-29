Bhadohi (UP), Nov 29 (PTI) The body of a missing 11-year-old girl was found in a field on Friday with her throat slit, police said.

Circle Officer (Bhadohi) Ashok Mishra said that on November 24, Rajkumar Vishwakarma's daughter Lakshmi went to the neighbouring Radai village to see a wedding procession but did not return home.

Also Read | RRB RPF SI Admit Card 2024: Hall Ticket for Sub-Inspector December 2 Examination Released at rrbapply.gov.in, Know Steps To Download.

The girl's mother, Deepshikha, searched for her daughter for two days and filed a kidnapping case at the Kotwali police station on Tuesday, the CO said.

CO said that they received information about Lakshmi's body being found in a field, around 500 metres away from her residence, on Friday. Police along with the forensic team reached the spot and found that the girl was murdered by slitting her throat with a sharp weapon.

Also Read | CAT 2024 Response Sheet and Answer Key Released At iimcat.ac.in, Know Steps to Download.

The police also found that a part of her stomach was allegedly eaten by some animal, Mishra said. The body was sent for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)