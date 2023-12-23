Hamirpur (UP), Dec 23 (PTI) An 11-year-old boy allegedly ended his life by hanging himself at his house here after watching a video on social media on ways to commit suicide, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Sumerpur town in the Hamirpur police station area on Thursday. Police said the reason behind the boy's extreme step is yet to be ascertained.

Also Read | IB ACIO Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified For 226 Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Posts, Know How To Apply at mha.gov.in.

"Nikhil Sahu (11), a class 6 student, was alone at home on Thursday afternoon. He watched a video on YouTube on ways to commit suicide and hanged himself from the ceiling," Station House Officer (SHO) Ramasre Saroj said.

"The post-mortem examination report has confirmed that the boy died by suicide," he said.

Also Read | UPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 87 Specialist Posts, Apply Online at upsc.gov.in.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)