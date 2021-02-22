Lucknow, Feb 22 (PTI) In a bid to preserve and promote the art and artisans of traditional 'matikala', the UP Government has made a provision of Rs 10 crore in its Budget 2021-22.

An arrangement of interest-free loans of up to Rs 10 lakh has been made for reserved category beneficiaries and general category women and the same at 4 per cent annual interest for male beneficiaries of general category under the Mukhyamantri Gramodyog Rozgar Yojana.

In the handloom and textile industries' sector, a target has been made to generate 25,000 employment in the field of textiles in the financial year 2021-2022.

The budget has also proposed power supply to power loom weavers by the state government at a subsidized rate.

In the sector of IT and electronics, there will be establishment of electronic city on Yamuna Expressway near Jewar Airport and Defence Electronics Manufacturing Cluster in Bundelkhand.

PPP model-based construction of 'Advanced Information Technology Complex' in a 40-acre area at Nadarganj near Lucknow Airport is proposed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)