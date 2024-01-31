Mathura (UP), Jan 31 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Police filed a charge sheet on Wednesday against a woman and her two associates for allegedly killing her ailing husband and throwing his body from a hilltop in neighbouring Rajasthan, a police officer said.

The skeletal remains of Narayan, 38, a resident of the Govardhan police station area in Mathura district, was recovered from the site in Kaman in Rajasthan on December 5, nearly four months after he was killed. Subsequently, his wife Chandrawati and her partner Naval Singh and aide Narayan Singh were arrested.

Also Read | CUET PG 2024 Exam: Registration Date for Common University Entrance Test Examination Extended Till February 7, Apply Online at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

The charge sheet was filed against them after a DNA report confirmed that the skeletal remains were that of Narayan, the police officer said.

According to the police, Chandrawati lodged a missing complaint on August 21 last year claiming that her husband had left home for some work and gone missing since.

Also Read | Previous Year’s Budget Highlights: From Income Tax Relief to National Digital Library, Major Talking Points From Last Year’s Budget That You Should Know.

"From mobile locations, we came to know that the woman and her husband had gone to Kaman in Rajasthan on August 18 and nobody had seen the husband since then," the police officer said.

During interrogation, she confessed that her husband had been suffering from various chronic diseases, so she killed her with the help of her aides.

The accused strangulated Narayan to death and threw his body from a hilltop, the police officer said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)