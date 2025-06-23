Lucknow, Jun 23 (PTI) "Please help me get admitted to school," a barely five-year-old Moradabad girl made a fervent appeal to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a Janata Darshan event here on Monday

Moved by it, the chief minister immediately directed one of his top officials to ensure that the girl gets proper education and even treated her to biscuits and chocolates.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 23, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The event which is held regularly saw a heartwarming exchange between Adityanath and the child, leaving the people there smiling.

When the chief minister asked whether she wanted to join Class 10 or 11, she innocently replied, "Oh, I don't know, I will just start (schooling)."

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, June 23 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Adityanath handed over her application to Principal Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad with a clear directive to ensure that she gets admitted to school.

Later, when asked who she had met, Vachi said, "I met Yogi ji. I told him to get me admitted to school and he said he would. He even gave me biscuits and chocolates."

During the Janata Darshan at his official residence, the chief minister met with more than 65 people from across the state. He heard each citizen's grievance, accepted their applications, and assured timely action.

He reaffirmed that service, security, and dignity of every citizen remains the state government's top priorities and directed officials to ensure swift redressal, an official statement said.

A wide range of matters were brought before the chief minister, including those related to the police, revenue, medical assistance, education, housing, Anganwadi services and livelihoods.

"In each case, he instructed the concerned departments to take immediate and appropriate action. He warned that any delay or negligence would not be tolerated, underlining the government's zero-tolerance approach to inaction," the statement added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)