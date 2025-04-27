Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Apr 26 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday reviewed flood prevention preparations in Lakhimpur Kheri and directed that all projects be completed by June 12 with a nodal officer supervising it.

During the review meeting, Adityanath issued key instructions to local, forest, and tourism officials, directing them to prepare development plans. He also reviewed the progress of development initiatives and law and order situation in the district, a statement by the government said.

The UP CM also directed officials to boost tourism and sought year-wise tourist footfall data for Dudhwa. He also reviewed the tourism department's plans and suggested improving connectivity and quality of hotels and engaging locals as tourist guides.

Adityanath directed that the Forest and Tourism Departments work together to prepare a plan within 15 days to develop Dudhwa Tiger Reserve as an eco-tourism hub. He stressed the need to offer excellent facilities to visitors.

During the meeting, he further instructed that police, SSB, and forest officers conduct joint patrolling in forest areas to prevent illegal logging and protect wildlife. He also directed that better connectivity facilities be provided.

To prevent man-wildlife conflict, the CM ordered that villagers near forest areas be trained and solar fencing be installed around the villages.

He was briefed about efforts to rejuvenate the Suheli river, with the district magistrate informing that cleaning work is underway along a 5-km stretch. He also instructed that proper cleaning and drainage arrangements be made through MGNREGA and the irrigation department.

Adityanath also inspected the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, toured stalls, and interacted with the Tharu community and foreign tourists there. He also visited the Salukapur Elephant Camp later, the statement said.

