Lucknow, Nov 4 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Organisation of the Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday arrested a policeman here for taking a bribe of Rs 10,000, a senior official said.

Sub-inspector Rahul Tripathi, posted at a post of Banthra police station, was arrested by the anti-corruption team while taking a bribe of Rs 10,000, ACP (Krishnanagar) Vinay Kumar Dwivedi said.

According to police, Tripathi on Saturday evening called a person for hushing up a case and was caught red handed by the anti-corruption team while taking the bribe from him.

A few days ago, Vinod Kumar, a resident of MF Tower, Mohan Road, Buddheshwar, had complained to the ACO against the SI following which the ACO team arrested the accused, police said.

