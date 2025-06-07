Saharanpur (UP), Jun 7 (PTI) A fire broke out at a trade fair in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district on Saturday morning, destroying more than 30 stalls and their goods, police said.

The blaze, suspected to have been triggered by a short circuit, also led to a cylinder explosion, they said.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain said the fire started around 7.30 am at the South City Colony ground in Sadar Bazaar area. It quickly spread across the fairground, engulfing the stalls.

Fire tenders pressed into service that brought the flames under control with the help of two fire brigade vehicles, he said.

Jain said the fire spread rapidly due to the presence of plastic goods. While a short circuit is the suspected cause, a detailed investigation is underway.

The trade fair had been ongoing for the past 15 days and was scheduled to continue for as many days, officials added.

