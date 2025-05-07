Lucknow, May 7 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel chaired a virtual meeting on Tuesday at the Raj Bhavan with vice chancellors of private universities to plan for International Yoga Day, which is on June 21.

The meeting focused on implementing Ayush Ministry guidelines and expanding yoga outreach.

"Yoga is a priceless gift of Indian culture, not just for physical fitness but also for mental and spiritual well-being," she said, while urging institutions to celebrate Yoga Day from June 1 itself.

Patel, who is the chancellor of state universities, instructed institutions to conduct yoga sessions in coordination with local Anganwadi centres and schools and to work on the Ayush Ministry's 10-point agenda.

Patel also called for a report detailing the health benefits observed through these programmes and instructed that it be shared for awareness.

Universities were instructed to monitor female students' health via BMI checks. She said, "A healthy daughter becomes a health-conscious mother, benefiting entire families."

She also urged the vice chancellors to assess malnutrition in primary school children and implement year-round nutrition plans linked to yoga. Villages adopted by universities should see special outreach with health camps and lifestyle guidance, she added.

Special yoga sessions for pregnant women were also recommended, along with the promotion of 'Garbh Sanskar' programmes. The Governor said such practices could reduce childbirth complications.

Patel also suggested holding yoga sessions at sacred sites like Ayodhya's ponds and organising daily morning sessions at the Raj Bhavan from June 1 to 21, in collaboration with social groups, to make yoga a mass movement.

