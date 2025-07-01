Gorakhpur (UP), Jul 1 (PTI) At the inauguration ceremony of Uttar Pradesh's first AYUSH university, Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath AYUSH University, Governor Anandiben Patel on Tuesday called on farmers to initiate the 'One Village, One Medicinal Plant' campaign to boost herbal farming and rural income.

The governor emphasised that the newly launched university would serve as a major centre for Ayurveda in Purvanchal, the eastern region of the state.

She encouraged farmers in villages surrounding the campus to cultivate specific medicinal plants, suggesting that each village could specialise in a particular herb, promoting diversity and ensuring better marketability.

Such efforts, she said, would not only generate economic benefits but also contribute to the production of safe, side-effect-free medicines.

Patel also stressed the need to reach all sections of society through Ayurvedic and homeopathic treatments.

She urged that such remedies be distributed via Anganwadi centres, with active involvement from doctors, social workers, and public representatives.

"Despite advancements in various medical systems, it is important to ask whether we have truly reached everyone," she remarked.

