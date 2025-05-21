Ayodhya (UP), May 21 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government has proposed the construction of ?a new corridor named 'Bharat Path' in Ayodhya that will connect Bharatkund, where Lord Ram's brother Bharat is said to have performed penance, to the Ram temple.

The 20-km road stretch will be developed at a cost of Rs 900 crore in the temple town, the government said in a statement on Wednesday.

"In a move to further elevate Ayodhya's stature as a global religious and cultural hub, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has proposed the construction of 'Bharat Path', ?a new spiritual corridor that will connect Bharatkund, the sacred site of Lord Ram's devoted brother Bharat," it said.

"With an estimated cost of Rs 900 crore, the Public Works Department (PWD) has already submitted the proposal for approval. The route aims to offer devotees improved access and a deeper spiritual experience, reinforcing Ayodhya's central role in India's religious landscape," it added.

Following construction of the Ram temple, there has been an unprecedented surge in the number of devotees, with lakhs of visitors from across India and abroad arriving daily to offer prayers to Ramlalla.

To accommodate this growing influx and ensure smooth and safe traffic flow, the government is undertaking multiple infrastructure projects, including the construction and widening of key routes such as Ram Path, Bhakti Path, Janmabhoomi Path, and now Bharat Path, the statement said.

"Work is also underway to widen the Panchkosi and Chaudashkosi Parikrama routes," it added.

The Bharat Path will stretch approximately 20 km, beginning at the Ranopali railway crossing along Ram Path and extending to Bharatkund via Vidyakund and Darshannagar on the Prayagraj highway.

Currently a two-lane road, the plan calls for widening the route to include 9-metre lanes on both sides and a 2.5-metre central divider.

"This design will ensure the road is not only smooth but also safe and well-organized for traffic management. Bharat Path will be developed with grandeur and devotion akin to Ram Path, providing devotees with a spiritually enriching experience," the government said.

Bharatkund holds a special place in the Ramayana. It is believed that during Lord Ram's exile, his younger brother Bharat performed penance here for 14 years.

Upon Ram's return from exile, Bharat conducted the Pind Daan ceremony for their father, King Dasharatha, at this sacred site. The location is also home to a mythological lake that draws numerous devotees.

With the construction of Bharat Path, devotees will enjoy easier access, making their spiritual journey to Ayodhya more convenient, the statement said.

PWD officials said the work will begin as soon as the proposal gets approval from the headquarters.

S P Bharti, Executive Engineer of the PWD's provincial section, said, "The detailed project report for Bharat Path has been submitted to the headquarters. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 900 crore."

"Work will commence as soon as approval is granted. Floodlights will be installed along the route to ensure proper illumination," Bharti added.

