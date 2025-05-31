Lucknow, May 31 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government will organise International Yoga Day programmes across all public hospitals on June 21 to promote holistic health and well-being.

Acting on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's directive, the health department has instructed all chief medical officers and chief medical superintendents to begin the preparations, the UP government said in a statement on Saturday.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana May 2025 Installment Date: INR 3,000 May-June Payout Likely Soon for Women Beneficiaries in Maharashtra, Check Full Details.

Principal Secretary, Medical Health and Family Welfare, Partha Sarthi Sen Sharma said a letter has been issued to all chief medical officers and chief medical superintendents asking them to organise International Yoga Day programmes in all district hospitals, community health centres, primary health centres and Ayushman Arogya Mandirs.

A blueprint for organising these events is being prepared in advance to ensure maximum participation.

Also Read | Key Financial Rules Changing From June 1, 2025: From Credit Cards and FD Rates to Aadhaar Card Updation, Here Are Big Finance-Related Changes Taking Place Next Month.

The theme for International Day of Yoga this year is 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health'.

Sharma said the main aim of the day is to raise awareness about the benefits of yoga for improving overall health and lifestyle.

In Uttar Pradesh, regular yoga sessions are already being held at all Ayushman Arogya Mandirs to support people's physical, mental and spiritual well-being, he said.

The Ministry of Ayush, along with the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, will offer online training for yoga instructors, he added.

The principal secretary asked the chief medical officers and chief medical superintendents to coordinate with the block or district administration while ensuring active participation of ASHA and ANM workers, voluntary organisations and educational institutions in International Yoga Day programmes at the community level.

The message should be disseminated to the public through physical and digital means, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)