Meerut (UP), Jan 28 (PTI) Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Sunday said the Uttar Pradesh government is working towards building a medical college and a nursing college in every district.

Pathak, who holds the Medical Education, Medical Health and Family Welfare portfolio in the state government, made the remarks while addressing the convocation ceremony and annual function of the Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College, Meerut.

"Today, India can do everything that a developed nation in the world can do. Today, we have defeated those people who had enslaved us for 200 years on the economic front. Today India has emerged as the fifth largest economy in the world," Pathak said at the event.

Later in a post on X, Pathak said, "Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College is an excellent ocean of knowledge, which improves the health of the people and gives new life to them. Hearty congratulations to the meritorious students who received education from this place. Best wishes for their bright future."

