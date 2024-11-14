Baghpat (UP), Nov 14 (PTI) Three people who bought for about Rs 1.38 crore a two-hectare land parcel here linked to the family of Pakistan's former president Pervez Musharraf have deposited 25 per cent of the amount, officials said on Thursday.

The property is located in Kotana village, Baraut tehsil of Baghpat, and was declared as enemy property in 2010.

Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Pankaj Verma told PTI that three people (names not revealed) bought eight plots measuring 13 bighas for Rs 1,38,16,000 through an online auction in September.

"Buyers are required to deposit the money in four months. Twenty-five per cent of the amount has been deposited in the first month. The remaining 75 per cent will have to be deposited in the next three months," he said.

Verma said that after the entire amount was deposited, the names of the buyers will be registered in the revenue records.

The classification of enemy property pertains to assets owned by Pakistani nationals in India which are managed by the Custodian Of Enemy Property, a department under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Musharraf, a former Pakistan military chief who seized power after a coup in the country in 1999, died in 2023. He was born in Delhi.

According to ADM Verma, the auctioned property was registered in the name of Nuru.

In the revenue records, the land, located about eight kilometres from Baraut tehsil in Kotana village, is not classified as residential.

The auctioned property is being described on social media as belonging to the family of Pervez Musharraf.

In September, when the land was auctioned, a senior district administration official had confirmed Musharraf's grandfather lived in Kotana.

"As far as the former Pakistan president is concerned, he was born in Delhi. He never came here. These people have joint land here.

"Former Pakistan president Pervez Musharraf's father Syed Musharrafuddin and mother Zarin Begum never lived in the village but his uncle Humayun lived here for a long time," the officer had told PTI.

He said there is also a house in the village where Humayun lived before Independence. In 2010, this piece of land was declared enemy property and its auction was finalised on September 5, he added.

