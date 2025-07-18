Ballia (UP), Jul 18 (PTI) A court in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district has sentenced a man to 20 years of imprisonment for kidnapping and rape a 16-year-old girl.

On December 22, 2022, Anand Paswan (23) kidnapped a girl from his village on the pretext of marriage. Initially, a case under IPC sections 363 (punishment for kidnapping) and 366A (procuration of minor girl) following a complaint registered by the girl's father, according to the prosecution.

After the girl was rescued, IPC Section 376 (3) (commits rape on a woman under 16 years of age) and the POCSO Act were added to the FIR on the basis of the girl's statement, the prosecution added.

In her statement, the girl stated that Anand kidnapped and raped her. After investigation, the police filed a chargesheet against the accused in the court.

Superintendent of Police Omvir Singh on Friday said that Additional District Judge (POCSO) Ballia on Thursday held Anand Paswan guilty, and sentenced him to 20 years of imprisonment and also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on him.

