Bijnor (UP), Feb 6 (PTI) A 22-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a three-year-old girl in a village here, police said on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said the incident took place on Monday evening when the accused, identified as Ankit, allegedly approached the child playing near her home and took her to an empty house on the pretext of giving her toffees.

He then allegedly raped her in the house. The girl's elder sister came looking for the victim, seeing which Ankit fled the spot, the SP said.

The girl's sister raised an alarm, following which the locals gathered and accosted the accused, he said.

On being informed, a police team reached the place and arrested the accused, he added.

The SP said the girl was sent for medical examination.

