Lucknow, Jul 21 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be sending a group of ministers on foreign tours, to showcase the state as an 'investment hub' ahead of the proposed Global Investor Summit in 2023, a senior official said on Thursday.

As the brand ambassador of Uttar Pradesh, the group of ministers will organise roadshows in different countries and introduce the immense potential of the state, the official said.

Citing the investment-friendly environment of the state, various top guards of the global industrial world will be invited for investment.

The Group of Ministers will also discuss with the people of Uttar Pradesh residing in these foreign countries about the transformation the state has gone through along with its future plans.

There are possibilities that the Chief Minister himself will visit a country, the official said.

As per the current plan, a cabinet minister's team can have two ministers of State with independent charge and a Minister of State.

Singapore has proposed to be the first country partner for the Global Investor Summit, the official said.

Netherlands, Japan, Slovakia, Finland, Czech Republic, Mauritius, Thailand, Nepal, Belgium have been the state's country partners in the Investor Summit of 2018.

Along with these countries, the government will be organising roadshows in countries such as the UK, USA, Canada, UAE, Sweden, Singapore, Netherlands, Israel, France, Germany, South Korea, Mauritius, Russia and Australia.

These visits of GoM will be made between September-November.

At a meeting on Jul 18, CM Adityanath set a target to attract investments worth Rs 10 lakh crore in the summit.

The CM had said that Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a "dream destination" for industrial investment in the country by imbibing the mantra of 'Reform, Perform and Transform' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"UP Global Investor Summit-2023 will be the one to give flight to the new aspirations of Uttar Pradesh," Adityanath had said.

The event should be of at least three days, and one day would be earmarked for the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector.

