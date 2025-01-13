Ballia (UP), Jan 13 (PTI) A heated argument between former BJP MLA Surendra Singh and the SHO of Bairia Police Station on Monday prompted the district police chief to order an inquiry after a video of the altercation surfaced on social media.

The viral video, widely circulated on Monday, shows the former MLA confronting the SHO Ramayan Singh accusing him of mistreating a party worker.

The exchange escalates, with the SHO accusing the ex-MLA of supporting “wrong people”.

Reacting to the incident, Surendra Singh told PTI that the SHO's behavior was "atrocious" and "shameful."

Ballia Superintendent of Police Omveer Singh confirmed the matter and said an inquiry has been initiated.

"Bairia Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohammad Usman will conduct a factual investigation and submit a report. Further action will be taken based on the findings," the SP said.

The dispute reportedly stemmed from an incident of assault in Daya Chhapra village under the Bairia police station three days ago.

BJP Scheduled Caste-Scheduled Tribe Morcha state secretary Tarkeshwar God alleged that when he visited the Bairia police station on Sunday to discuss the case, SHO Singh misbehaved with him and forced him to leave the station.

