Banda (UP), Dec 22 (PTI) A ride to attend a funeral turned fatal in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district on Sunday when an elderly woman and her nephew were killed after a speeding truck hit their bike, police said.

Another woman riding on the same bike sustained serious injuries in the accident which occurred near the Mahaveeran temple on Atarra bypass under the Nagar Kotwali police station limits.

Circle Officer (City) Rajiv Pratap Singh said Chuniya (65) was riding pillion on a motorcycle driven by her nephew Rajkumar (28) when a truck loaded with gravel hit it at a high speed.

While Chuniya and Rajkumar died on the spot, Anusuiya Devi (35) has been admitted to a nearby medical college with serious injuries, the officer said, adding that they were going to Atarra town to attend the funeral of a relative.

The truck that hit the motorcycle has been seized, and efforts are on to nab its driver, Singh said.

