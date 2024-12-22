Delhi, December 22: The ongoing debate over the formation of the 8th Central Pay Commission has gained momentum after the Union Finance Ministry recently clarified in the Rajya Sabha that there are no current plans to establish a new Pay Commission. This decision has disappointed over 1 crore central government employees and pensioners, who have been anticipating a revision in salaries and pensions since the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission in 2016.

In response, the Confederation of Central Government Employees and Workers wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the establishment of the 8th Pay Commission without further delay. The employees’ body highlighted that government employees have not received a salary hike for eight years, despite rising inflation. 8th Pay Commission on Hold? Central Govt Employees May Get Salary Hike Based on Performance, Says Report.

The All India State Government Employees Federation has also expressed discontent and announced plans for a nationwide protest on New Year’s Day. The Federation’s National Executive meeting, scheduled for December 28–29 in Kanpur, will finalize a detailed agitation strategy, according to its National President, Subhash Lamba. 8th Pay Commission: 186% Salary Hike For Central Govt Employees Soon? Check Latest Update.

The debate has been further fueled by the potential impact of the next Pay Commission’s recommendations. Shiv Gopal Mishra, secretary of the National Council of Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM), stated that the expected fitment factor of at least 2.86 could lead to a 186% salary hike.

If approved, the minimum basic pay of central government employees would increase from INR 18,000 to INR 51,480, while the minimum pension could rise from INR 9,000 to INR 25,740. This massive hike has become a central point of discussion, intensifying demands for the government to act swiftly on the matter.

