Prayagraj (UP), Nov 27 (PTI) An Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus going from here to Lucknow caught fire on Monday, officials said.

No casualty has been reported, they said.

Also Read | Constitution Day 2023: As India Celebrates Samvidhan Diwas, Take a Look at Fundamental Rights And Duties of Indian Citizens.

Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Rajiv Kumar Pandey said at 4:48 pm, the Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus caught fire in front of the Bely Hospital here. On receiving information, two fire tenders were dispatched, and the fire was doused within an hour, Pandey said.

When the bus caught fire, the passengers quickly disembarked from it. Therefore, no casualty was reported, the officials said.

Also Read | Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: BSNL Steps in to Provide Landline Phone to Enable Trapped Workers to Talk to Their Families (Watch Videos).

It seems the fire in the bus broke out due to some technical snag, according to police.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)