Ballia (UP), May 19 (PTI) Two teenagers drowned while bathing in the Tons River in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred near Chitbaragaon town when 14-year-old Kaga and 15-year-old Amit went to the river to bathe and ventured into deep water, Circle Officer (Sadar) Mohammad Usman said.

Also Read | What Is 'Operation Olivia', Indian Coast Guard's Mission To Protect Nearly 7 Lakh Olive Ridley Turtles in Odisha?.

Upon receiving information police reached the spot and recovered the bodies from the river with assistance from locals, he said.

The bodies have been taken into custody for post-?mortem examination, the officer added.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, May 19, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)