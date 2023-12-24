Etawah (UP), Dec 23 (PTI) An undertrial prisoner escaped from the Etawah district jail by scaling a wall on Saturday, officials said.

Four prison staff members have been suspended in connection with the incident.

Etawah district jail Superintendent Kuldeep Bhadauria told reporters that Ajay Kumar, a resident of Auraiya district, was sent to prison in a kidnapping case in 2021.

He was out on bail for some time and returned to jail on October 27 this year. He was in jail ever since, he said.

On Saturday morning, he was sent to work in a garden inside the jail along with other inmates. Later, Kumar was found missing and a search was conducted but he managed to escape by scaling a wall, he said.

An FIR has been registered against Kumar at Civil Lines police station and four jail staff members have been suspended for dereliction of duty, Bhadauria said.

Police have formed three teams to nab Kumar, he said.

