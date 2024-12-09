Gorakhpur (UP), Dec 9 (PTI) A 40-year-old woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her home on Monday in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur with police suspecting foul play, officials said.

The incident occurred in Pipraich area when her husband, Ram Milan Vishwakarma, returned from Chennai and found the door of their residence in Sushant City ajar, they said.

He found his wife, Rita lying dead on the bed. The body had started to decomposing, emitting foul odour, the police said.

The couple's 17-year-old son, who was missing, was later found sitting in a nearby temple, a police officer said.

According to Vishwakarma, who works in Chennai, he had been unable to contact his wife and son for the past four days, prompting him to return home.

During interrogation, the son revealed that his mother had collapsed four days ago. Panicked and unsure of what to do, he left the house after realising she was unresponsive, the officer said.

Neighbours have alleged frequent quarrels between the mother and son, raising suspicions of foul play. The couple's daughter, who is pursuing an MBBS degree, resides away from home, he said.

Superintendent of Police North Jitendra Kumar Srivastava said that the death appears suspicious at first glance. Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem examination.

Further action will be taken based on the post-mortem report, Srivastava said.

