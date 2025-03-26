Bhadohi (UP), Mar 26 (PTI) A 21-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide after her family opposed her insistence on marrying her maternal uncle, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased, identified as Nazia Bano, was found hanging inside her home in the Dudwa Dharmapuri area. Her father, Abdul Salim, informed the police about the incident, police said.

Inspector Sachidanand Pandey of Kotwali police station said that initial inquiries revealed that Nazia was in a relationship with her 21-year-old maternal uncle, Abdul Kaleem, who lived next door and worked as a mason.

She wanted to marry him, but her family strongly opposed the relationship, citing social norms. Despite their repeated attempts to dissuade her, she remained adamant about the marriage.

"After a heated argument over the matter on Wednesday morning, Nazia went to an upstairs room with a tin shed, locked the door from inside, climbed onto a chair, tied a dupatta to an iron beam, and hanged herself," Pandey said.

The police have sent the body for post-mortem and are questioning Abdul Kaleem based on information provided by the family.

"Further legal action will be taken after receiving a formal complaint from the deceased's family," the inspector added.

