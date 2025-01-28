Lucknow, Jan 28 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's tableau at the Republic Day parade has won the first place in the People's Choice Award with 40 per cent votes (25,007), the state government said on Tuesday.

The tableau showcased the grandeur of the Maha Kumbh and highlighted the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati in Prayagraj as the world's largest gathering of humanity, the UP government said in a statement.

Also Read | January 29 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries: Know About Famous People and Celebrities Born on January 29.

Centered on spirituality, heritage, development, and digital progress, the tableau titled "Mahakumbh 2025 - Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas featured a grand replica of the 'Amrit Kalash', with flowing 'Amritdhara.'

Depictions of sages, saints performing 'Shankhnaad' and 'Sadhna,' and devotees taking holy dips in the Sangam brought alive the spiritual essence of Maha Kumbh 2025.

Also Read | January 28 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries: Know About Famous People and Celebrities Born on January 28.

The tableau celebrated Uttar Pradesh's blend of tradition and progress, the statement said.

The trailer's panel of Uttar Pradesh's Republic Day tableau depicted the journey of 'akharas' and devotees heading for the Amrit (Shahi) Snan, using intricate murals and LED screens.

The trailer platform brought the mythological tale of 'Samudra Manthan' to life, highlighting the spiritual and historical significance of Maha Kumbh, it said.

The tableau also showcased the 14 divine gems that emerged from the 'Samudra Manthan'. It also highlighted the technological advancements in organising Maha Kumbh 2025, featuring a high-tech Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) for security and crowd management, the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)