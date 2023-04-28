New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday asked Union Territories (UTs) to ensure full implementation of all central schemes so that farmers get benefits of all welfare programmes, including PM-KISAN.

Under the chairmanship of Tomar, a meeting with UTs was held in the national capital with the objective of comprehensive development of the agriculture sector, an official statement said.

In his opening remarks, Tomar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working with full commitment through various schemes and programmes for the all-around development of the country.

"It must be ensured there is 100 per cent implementation of these schemes in the Union Territories as well, all the farmers there should also get the benefit of welfare schemes. Work should be done by finding compatibility in adversity," Tomar said.

The Union Minister said that all eligible farmers, animal herders and fishermen should get the benefits of the Kisan Credit Card (KCC) and Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), among other schemes.

Along with other states, these regions should also be in the lead in the race for development, he said, adding that there should also be a change in the standard of living of the small farmers of the Union Territories.

Stating that proper development of UTs is the aim of the central government, Tomar said it is the endeavour of the Prime Minister that the benefits of the schemes of the central government reach the last person.

The Prime Minister says that the village situated on the border is not the last, but the first village of our country, Tomar noted.

"Assuming this, we should do the work of ensuring their development. The states have taken this call of the Prime Minister very sincerely."

Tomar said the Union Territories and the central government complement each other. In these regions too, the path of development should be paved by solving difficulties with mutual dialogue and adaptability.

The minister said that the agriculture sector is very important and extensive, the number of small farmers is also high but there is enough adaptability to work.

"There is no dearth of schemes and funds with the Central Government, there is a need for complete implementation of the schemes," he said.

In the meeting, Union Agriculture Secretary Manoj Ahuja along with officers of Union Territories also presented their views. Officials from agriculture and other central ministries and concerned central/state institutions were present at the meeting.

