New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) Uttam Galva Steels Ltd on Saturday said its consolidated net loss has narrowed to Rs 25.83 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

The company had posted Rs 68.04-crore net loss in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.

During the January-March period, the company's total consolidated income increased to Rs 252.30 crore, from Rs 196.75 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2020-21 fiscal.

Its expenses during the quarter were at Rs 278.13 crore, as against Rs 264.23 crore a year ago.

Uttam Galva Steels Ltd is one of the largest manufacturers of cold-rolled steel and galvanised steel in the country's western region.

The company is presently undergoing NCLT proceedings.

